Jadavpur Uni teachers' concerned over Bengal govt, Raj Bhavan stand-off

Kolkata: Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) on Saturday voiced concern over the stand-off between Raj Bhavan and West Bengal government over the appointment of interim vice-chancellors in 11 state universities and urged both sides to resolve the deadlock.
Hours after the governor’s office had issued a list appointing interim VCs in 11 state universities on Thursday, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said the Raj Bhavan’s decision is “unilateral” and “violates the law”.
Calcutta, Jadavpur and Burdwan universities are among the 11 varsities where interim VCs have been appointed by the governor.
A Jadavpur University (JU) official claimed that Pro-VC Amitabha Dutta took charge as the interim VC on Friday after his name was recommended by Governor Ananda Bose.
“He was the pro-VC and entrusted with certain new responsibilities. With the varsity having no permanent VC after the end of tenure of Suranjan Das, it is quite natural that Dutta will have to discharge his duty. Whether that is strictly as pro-VC, as anointed by the state government, or as interim VC, as decreed by the chancellor, remains to be seen,” a source said.
In a statement, JUTA said, “The reason for the impasse in different state universities stems from the unlawful move by the state to appoint interim VCs, which have been quashed by the court.”
“By omitting varsity representatives from the search committee and retaining officials from the state administration, the higher education department has dealt a blow to the functional autonomy of universities,” JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.
Roy said, “We are in favour of recruitments that are legal. No unilateral decision by the state and chancellor is acceptable.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Referring to the situation in Calcutta University, WBCUTA president Subhoday Dasgupta said with no full-time VC, the institute is facing difficulties in academic and administrative matters.
Clearing the “deadlock” in the appointment of interim vice-chancellors to 27 universities, Governor Bose, in his capacity as chancellor of universities, has started appointing interim VCs where the vacancies exist, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
Also Read | Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support to India, condole loss of lives
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: CM meets Garo Hills NGOs over roster system
- Shillong, Tura residents take steps to clean cities as part of World Env. Day
- Dev. not at cost of environment: Arunachal Forest minister
- Can stories of kindness negate the negative effects of looking at bad news?
- Jadavpur Uni teachers’ concerned over Bengal govt, Raj Bhavan stand-off
- Security forces recover ‘looted’ arms, ammunition in Manipur