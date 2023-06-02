Several parts of West Bengal reeling under heatwave conditions

Kolkata: Several parts of West Bengal are reeling under scorching heat as the Met department on Friday forecast heatwave conditions to prevail in the state’s hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong for the next three to four days.
The weather office said that the Himalayan state of Sikkim is also likely to experience heatwave conditions, which is a departure of at least five degrees Celsius on the higher side from normal.
In Gangtok the maximum temperature on Thursday was 25.2 degrees Celsius, minimum temperature on Friday morning was 16.6 degrees Celsius.
Day and night temperatures at several places in West Bengal were much above average with Kolkata recording a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, which is three notches above normal, the Met said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The weather office forecast hot and humid weather for at least three to four days with the western districts and sub-Himalayan parts of the states likely to experience heatwave conditions.
Kalimpong recorded the maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday afternoon, while the mercury settled at 25.2 degrees at Darjeeling, a departure of 5.5 degrees Celsius from normal, the Met said.
In the plains, day temperatures on Thursday were above 40 degrees Celsius at Panagarh (40.3), Purulia (41.3), Asansol (40.5) and Jhargram (40), it said.
Also Read | Researcher captures first ever pictures of Himalayan marmot in Arunachal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Periodic Table, challenges to democracy out of NCERT Class 10 textbooks
- Over 140 weapons surrendered in Manipur after Amit Shah’s appeal
- Several parts of West Bengal reeling under heatwave conditions
- Tripura: 3 detained with Rs 56 lakh in high denomination notes
- Increasing heat already a factor in human migration: New study
- Nagaland’s Entrepreneurs Associates sensitises women vendors in Dimapur