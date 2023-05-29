Darjeeling zoo welcomes 5 snow leopard cubs

Darjeeling: Two snow leopards have given birth to five cubs at the Darjeeling zoo in West Bengal, officials said on Saturday.

The cubs, two males and two females, are doing well, they said.

With the arrival of the five cubs, the population of snow leopards at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling rose to 14, officials said.

Special care is being taken for the well-being of the cubs and their mothers, they said.

The zoo, set up in 1958, is well known for its expertise in captive breeding of endangered Himalayan species.

