South Korea keen to collaborate with West Bengal to boost economic relations: envoy

Kolkata: South Korea on Thursday expressed its desire to boost economic ties with West Bengal which serves as the gateway to South East Asia.

Ambassador of Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok, said that so far, Korean business has been primarily centralised in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune.

“This is why we are focussing on the untapped potential of East India, particularly West Bengal. I believe there is substantial scope in collaboration with West Bengal in future”, he said.

The Korean ambassador met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the day.

“We shared views on how to enhance cooperation between West Bengal and Korea”, he said.

According to the Korean envoy, West Bengal is home to the second-largest number of MSMEs in India.

“The state shares international borders with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and domestic borders with five other Indian states”, he said.

The envoy said this year marks the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties between Korea and India which witnessed development in economic, political and cultural relations between the two countries.

