Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Kolkata: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence here in Kalighat.

Khan reached the TMC chief’s residence around 4.25 pm, as fans gathered in large numbers on the streets to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

The actor is in the city to participate in East Bengal football club’s extended centenary celebrations to be held later in the evening.

Khan spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister’s residence, officials said.

Security arrangements have been tightened at the hotel where the popular actor is scheduled to stay, they said.

