Cyclone Mocha: WB govt takes precautionary measures

Kolkata: West Bengal government has taken precautionary measures to combat possible devastation by Cyclone Mocha and has shifted residents of low lying and coastal areas of the state to safe shelters, an official said on Friday.
Tarpaulins, drinking water pouches, milk powder, dry food, baby food and medicines have been sent to the safe shelters at the low lying coastal areas of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts and some areas of the Sundarbans, he said.
“Though the weather office has predicted that Cyclone Mocha will dodge past West Bengal, we have taken all precautionary measures in case there is any change. We have shifted people living in the low lying coastal areas of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas to our safe shelters and adequate relief materials have been sent to these areas,” the official told PTI.
The Cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ is expected to make landfall on Sunday along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The official said disaster management teams, civic volunteers have reached Digha, Shankarpur, Bakkhali, areas which attract tourists.
Fishermen and tourists have been advised not to go into the sea for three days from Friday.
Eight search and rescue units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Digha in Purba Medinipur district on Thursday night, he added.
