TMC activist dead, 25 injured in lightning strikes during Bengal rally

Kolkata: A 40-year-old Trinamool Congress activist was killed and at least 25 others were injured in lightning strikes during Sunday’s thunderstorms in West Bengal’s Bankura district, police said.
The incident occurred during a party rally addressed by its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Indas.
Saber Mallick, who participated in the rally on Sunday, was taken to a hospital after the lightning struck a tree near the venue and declared dead by doctors in the health facility, a police officer said.
“Some TMC workers took shelter under the tree during the downpour. Mallick died and 25 others were injured after lightning struck it,” the officer said.
Seven of the 25 injured people were taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital as their condition was serious, he said.
“Our hearts go out to those affected by the lightning incident at Indas. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and will do our best to support them. We’re monitoring the situation and working with local authorities to provide medical assistance to the injured,” the party wrote on Twitter.
TMC youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya, who was addressing the rally when the incident occurred, rushed to the spot.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“We are all in a state of shock. Our leader Abhishek Banerjee asked us to help the injured and the family members of the deceased. We will bear all medical expenses of the injured.”
The rally at Indas was part of the party’s outreach programme, Trinamooley Nabajowar’ (new wave in Trinamool), undertaken by Banerjee ahead of the panchayat polls.
Also read | Posters found in Assam villages claiming those belong to Arunachal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Operation Kaveri’: India brings back home another batch of 186 people
- IIT Guwahati develops catalyst to produce sustainable green hydrogen fuel
- Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 171.5
- Assam: First Guwahati-Dibrugarh flybig flight launched
- SC says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown
- G7 business group endorses India’s G20 theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’