Activists of TMC, rival faction clash in Kolkata

Kolkata: Activists of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and a rival faction clashed at Beleghata in the northern part of Kolkata on Sunday, officials said.



A party office was reportedly vandalised in the skirmish, they said.

TMC MLA Paresh Pal, who visited the area after the incident, said the matter is being resolved and the situation is under control now.

Local TMC leader Raju Naskar alleged that some party workers, who had recently switched sides from the BJP, were creating disturbance in the area.

“They vandalised my office and car, and beat up party activists,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Alok Das of the rival faction alleged that loyalists of Naskar attacked one of its supporters with firearms on Saturday night.

A police officer said adequate security personnel have been deployed in the area and the situation is “peaceful” at present.

