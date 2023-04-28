New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order for an NIA probe into the violence during Ram Navami in West Bengal, saying this makes it clear that attacks were “pre-planned”.
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence at Shibpur in Howrah and Rishra in Hooghly district during and after the Ram Navami celebrations last month.
Alleging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is believed to have instigated the attacks on the Ram Navami procession, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain demanded the NIA should also probe her and the TMC’s role in the violence.
“The Vishva Hindu Parishad welcomes Calcutta High Court’s order for an NIA probe into the violent attacks during Ram Navami in West Bengal. This makes it clear that the attacks were carried out in a pre-planned manner and was not in any reaction (to some act),” Jain said in a statement.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“It was nothing less than a terrorist incident. It’s only the NIA which can conduct an extensive investigation into the violence and ascertain the perpetrators,” the VHP leader said, alleging “the Bengal police has become a puppet in the hands of the rioters.
Jain said the violence may have been carried out by “anyone” but there is a belief across the country it was “certainly” instigated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“We expect that the NIA will also probe the role of Mamata Banerjee and her party in these riots,” the VHP joint general secretary said.
Also Read | Manipur: Shutdown paralyses normal life in Churachandpur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Assam Rifles personnel rescue six kidnapped civilians
- In India’s largest river island, women forge alliances for a better future
- Sikkim Art & Literature Festival to celebrate literary landscape of region
- Role of Mamata Banerjee, her party in Ram Navami violence should also be probed: VHP
- Do you feel safe in Sikkim now?’ SDF questions
- Assam: We have started preparations for LS polls, says Asom Gana Parishad