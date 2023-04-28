New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order for an NIA probe into the violence during Ram Navami in West Bengal, saying this makes it clear that attacks were “pre-planned”.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence at Shibpur in Howrah and Rishra in Hooghly district during and after the Ram Navami celebrations last month.

Alleging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is believed to have instigated the attacks on the Ram Navami procession, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain demanded the NIA should also probe her and the TMC’s role in the violence.

“The Vishva Hindu Parishad welcomes Calcutta High Court’s order for an NIA probe into the violent attacks during Ram Navami in West Bengal. This makes it clear that the attacks were carried out in a pre-planned manner and was not in any reaction (to some act),” Jain said in a statement.

“It was nothing less than a terrorist incident. It’s only the NIA which can conduct an extensive investigation into the violence and ascertain the perpetrators,” the VHP leader said, alleging “the Bengal police has become a puppet in the hands of the rioters.

Jain said the violence may have been carried out by “anyone” but there is a belief across the country it was “certainly” instigated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“We expect that the NIA will also probe the role of Mamata Banerjee and her party in these riots,” the VHP joint general secretary said.

