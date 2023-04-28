Fourteen killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal

Kolkata: At least 14 people were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of West Bengal which witnessed moderate rainfall on Thursday, officials said.
Lightning strikes claimed four lives in Purba Bardhaman district and two each in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas, a disaster management department official said.
West Bengal police officials said six more deaths were reported from Paschim Midnapore and Howrah Rural districts.
“Three deaths each were reported from Paschim Midnapore and Howrah rural,” an official said.
According to officials, the victims were mostly farmers who were struck by lightning while working in agricultural fields.
Thunderstorms with lightning occurred in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Murshidabad, on Thursday evening.
