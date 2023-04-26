Police avert hostage crisis in Bengal school, disarm gun-wielding man

Malda: A gun-wielding man barged into a packed classroom of a high school in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday, but was overpowered by police and arrested, officials said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee complimented the police for averting a potential school hostage crisis.
Panic gripped the students of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School at Old Malda in the district, as the unidentified man brandished the gun and started yelling, a senior police officer said.
“The man managed to enter the school and barge into the room where Class-8 students were seated. He was holding a gun and shouting at the students, allegedly threatening to kill them and the class teacher,” the officer told PTI.
The person was immediately overpowered by police personnel and arrested, the officer said, adding, the pistol, two bottles containing some liquid and a knife were seized from his possession.
The man claimed he acted in this way, as his son and wife have been missing since a year, and he wanted to exert pressure on the administration to take note of it.
Anxious guardians rushed to the school and made a beeline outside the educational institution, even as classes were suspended following the incident, police said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Lauding the police for disarming and arresting a man, Banerjee alleged that the entire matter may have been a plot.
“Case of the man brandishing a gun at Malda school may not be an act of lunacy,” the chief minister told a press conference at the state secretariat.
Also Read | Prohibitory orders imposed in Bengal’s Kaliaganj after protests over girl’s death
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Can’t engage with neighbour who practises cross-border terrorism: EAM
- Lumpi celebrates Rongali Bihu along Assam-Meghalaya border
- Mizoram: Science, innovation hubs upcoming in Aizawl & Serchip
- Police avert hostage crisis in Bengal school, disarm gun-wielding man
- Manipur: Governor assures safety measures for border town of Moreh
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer April 26