Bangladeshi man caught while illegally buying land in Siliguri

Siliguri: A 49-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested in northern West Bengal’s Siliguri on Tuesday when he came to the registry office to register land that he illegally bought with fake Indian documents, police said.
Acting on a tip-off that a Bangladeshi man crossed over to India to buy land, a trap was laid and when Dilip Sutradhar came to the Ashigarh registry office to get the land registered, he was arrested by police personnel who were waiting for him, they said.
A fake Aadhaar card and voter ID car was seized from Sutradhar, a resident of Harirampur in Sirajganj district of Bangladesh, police said.
A Bangladeshi passport was also seized from him, they said.
A case was filed and an investigation underway, they added.
