CBI questions TMC leader in school jobs scam

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Friday questioned another Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Mollah in connection with their probe into the school jobs scam, a senior officer said.
Mollah, the TMC’s Bhangar Block 9 president, was summoned by the central probe agency to appear before its sleuths on Friday.
“There are several grey areas. We are questioning him. It is still not over,” he added.
The CBI officer also claimed that several important documents have been recovered from Mollah’s house.
“He was close to several top-level officers of the education department. We have found his links to arrested former minister Partha Chatterjee,” he added.
Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including Chatterjee, were earlier arrested by the ED and CBI in connection with the scam since last year.
