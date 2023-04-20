Bengal logged 150 Covid cases in last 2 days: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the state reported nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days, and most of the infections were mild in nature.
“Around 49 patients have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, only nine are currently needing oxygen support,” Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat.
She referred to the Covid advisory issued by the state health department, and urged senior citizens and those having comorbidities to exercise caution.
Banerjee said Bengal has 30,000 beds for Covid patients, including 4,000 beds with CCU facilities.
According to the advisory, though the prevailing coronavirus strains in the state are known to cause mild symptoms, in some cases, however, complications may arise, especially among very aged people and those with “compromised immunity”.
The health department also advised people who have not taken the precautionary Covid vaccine to get themselves jabbed.
