Mamata lays stress on following Covid safety norms

Kolkata: Amid the growing cases of Covid-19 infections in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday emphasised the need for wearing masks, regular washing of hands and sanitisation of office establishments, an official said.
Charing a Cabinet meeting, Banerjee directed all officials to strictly start following the Covid-19 safety norms and directed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to issue an order in this regard.
“At today’s Cabinet, discussions were held on the growing Covid cases around the country. As a precautionary measure, the CM instructed all to start wearing masks. She also asked Cabinet members to sanitise hands regularly. During today’s Cabinet meeting all municipalities are directed to regularly sanitise markets and other populated areas,” the official told PTI.
The state government is soon going to issue an advisory regarding the covid-19 infection, he added.
Talking to PTI, a senior official of the state health department said that the number of daily Covid cases is below 15 and the situation is “under control”.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The daily cases of infections are still below 15 and there is nothing to worry about. We are ready to face any situation as we have ample beds and oxygen supply ready,” he said.
Also Read | What research tells about risks of myocarditis from COVID vaccines
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- MoU to resolve border issues with Arunachal to be signed soon: Assam minister
- Suicide is a mental health issue, not a crime
- Redesigning ACs in commercial buildings can limit COVID spread: IIT Delhi
- Massive drive required to bust myth about wildlife parts: Gauhati HC judges
- WTO panel rules against India’s import duties in dispute with EU, Japan
- Mamata lays stress on following Covid safety norms