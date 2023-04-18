TMC's Mukul Roy says he is in New Delhi after family's 'untraceable' claim

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy said he has reached New Delhi for some personal work, hours after his family claimed that he was “untraceable” since late Monday evening.

Roy told reporters that he reached the national capital but had “no specific agenda”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly,” Roy said.

Although Roy has remained tightlipped about the agenda of his visit, the political circles in West Bengal were abuzz with speculations over his next political move.

The former railway minister’s son Subhragshu Roy lodged a police complaint, mentioning that his father was “untraceable”.

Subhragshu had told PTI that his father was “untraceable” and “missing” since late Monday evening.

Roy joined the BJP in 2017 following differences with the TMC leadership. He was made BJP national vice president in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC just a month after the results were announced.

Since his return to the TMC, he has remained away from the public glare.

Roy quit the post of PAC chairman in the West Bengal assembly last year, citing ill health.

Also Read | Claims and counter-claims of cross-voting mark prez polls in Bengal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









