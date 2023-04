Amit Shah conspiring to topple my govt: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for “conspiring to topple” her government before its natural term in office ended.

Shah had last week at a rally claimed the TMC government in Bengal would not survive beyond 2025, if the BJP wins 35 seats in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The feisty Banerjee also called for Shah’s resignation for making the “unconstitutional” threat during a rally on April 14.

“How can the Union home minister of the country talk about toppling a democratically elected government of a state? Is the constitution of the country being changed? He should never have made such a comment that if BJP wins 35 Lok Sabha seats, the state government won’t complete the full term,” she told reporters here.

The Mamata Banerjee government elected in 2021 with a massive majority, is scheduled to complete its third term in 2026.

“Is it that the Home Minister is plotting something? Under which law can he dislodge an elected government?” Banerjee asked, adding “the Centre wants to bulldoze the federal structure”.

She went on to charge, “Instead of protecting India, Home Minister Amit Shah conspiring to topple my government.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While addressing a public rally at Suri in Birbhum district, Shah set a target for the BJP to win 35 of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, and said the incumbent Mamata Banerjee government will not survive beyond 2025 if the goal is achieved.

The TMC supremo claimed that Shah’s remarks prove that “a conspiracy is being hatched to dislodge the state government.”

The country’s home minister should not speak like a “goon”, she said.

Referring to CBI’s summons to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal as a witness in an excise policy case, Banerjee said, “Are they trying to send out a message that any chief minister can be summoned and questioned? If a CM can be questioned, why can’t the home minister be questioned too?” she asked.

“Not only Trinamool leaders are targeted, every Opposition leader is being harassed. Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by CBI. Do they think the people believe that all BJP leaders are saints? What happened to the Vyapam Scam? Over 50 witnesses have been murdered in that case. And yet you are giving us sermons,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“‘Double-engine’ BJP has double standards,” Banerjee fumed.

The scam in Vyapam or Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board broke out in 2013, where candidates had allegedly bribed officials and rigged exams by deploying imposters to appear on their behalf. The scam began in 1995 and reportedly involved politicians, senior officials and businessmen. The CBI had taken over the investigation following a Supreme Court order in 2015.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP will not return to power in the 2024 parliamentary polls, reiterating an earlier appeal to opposition leaders to unite against the saffron party ahead of the elections.

The TMC supremo alleged that the Centre has been sending probe agencies to West Bengal even if a fireracker is lit.

“Central teams are being sent to stop our development work. They are interfering with our fundamental rights and constitutional rights. Central teams like ED and CBI are being sent against all opposition parties,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Referring to a letter sent by the Centre seeking to conduct a verification drive to find out fake Aadhaar cards in selected districts of the state, Banerjee alleged that the saffron party starts the politics of polarisation ahead of every election.

“The NRC card is being played by them (BJP) in certain areas. They are trying to label some people as foreigners. Like Assam, there is an attempt to build a detention camp here. They are trying to rake up NRC again. I will not allow NRC or CAA to be implemented in Bengal,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that the CRPF and BSF have turned into political entities now.

“We have huge respect for them. But the Centre is using them as political tools. They will target villagers and harass them during panchayat elections,” she said.

Also Read | India to host Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey for first time

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories