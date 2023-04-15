Unmask corruption, misrule by TMC : Amit Shah to WB BJP

Kolkata: Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah has asked the party’s Bengal unit to unitedly fight against the ruling TMC and unmask corruption and misrule by it, a senior party leader said on Saturday.
He also asked the BJP state unit to strengthen its organisation.
Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, held two rounds of closed-door organisational meetings with the state-level leaders of the party during his visit. He held one meeting on Friday night and another on Saturday morning.
“Amit Shah Ji has said that the party needs to be strengthened at the grassroot level and will grow only on the strength of its organisation. He has said when a party is in the opposition, it has to face many challenges. It has to emerge victorious after facing those challenges,” the BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.
According to sources in the party, Shah set the target of winning 35 plus seats from the eastern state in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.
He asked party leaders to put up a united fight against the misrule of the TMC and unmask the “corruption and atrocities” of the ruling party.
“Amit Shah Ji said that we must ensure that the party wins at least 35 of the total 42 seats in the state in the next Lok Sabha poll and from now on our focus and energy must be directed towards achieving the goal. He said we must work hard to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next general election,” the saffron party leader said.
Shah had spoken of the target on Friday while addressing a rally in Birbhum and claimed that if it is acheived the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal will not survive beyond 2025.
Referring to the recent by-poll in Sagardighi Assembly seat in which the BJP slipped to the third position, Shah asked the party’s state unit to ensure that the slide in its vote share is “checked without fail”.
During the internal meeting, several state BJP leaders demanded deployment of central forces during the upcoming panchayat polls. Shah advised the state unit to strengthen the organisation first.
“He (Shah) said if the state election commission demands central forces, there is no harm in providing it. But he said first we must strengthen our organisation,” the BJP leader said.
Shah’s advice to the state unit comes at a time when the state BJP unit is plagued by infighting and exodus and is still licking its wounds after the drubbing in the 2021 assembly poll.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The state unit has been fighting hard to keep its flock together after former union minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh and six legislators, including its national vice president Mukul Roy switched over to TMC since the assembly election.
Also Read | Give us 35 plus LS seats from Bengal in 2024: Amit Shah
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Unmask corruption, misrule by TMC: Amit Shah to WB BJP
- CBI raids TMC leaders’ houses
- Disrupted sleep rhythms linked to worse schizophrenia symptoms
- Rhino horn recovered, poacher flees custody in Assam
- These neurons are the reason you yawn when you see others do it
- Renfield: Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage shine in this outrageous yet entertaining film