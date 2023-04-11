Passenger shoots self in running train: NFR

Guwahati: A passenger of New Delhi-bound North East Express was killed when he allegedly shot himself near New Jalpaiguri Station in West Bengal, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.
The identity of the man is yet to be established.
NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi Dey told PTI that the person shot himself in a general compartment of the train at around 8 pm on Monday.
“He didn’t have a ticket or any other document about himself. We are trying to confirm his identity,” he said.
The coach was detached from the train at New Jalpaiguri Station.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
A forensic investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said, adding that it is not clear from where the person got into the train carrying a firearm.
North East Express runs between Kamakhya in Guwahati and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi.
Also read | Assam: Nine exotic primates recovered from Dholai in Cachar
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India’s focus going to be on skilling, digitisation: Sitharaman
- Nepal Police on alert on possible entry of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal
- New frog species discovered in South Garo Hills
- SC asks Centre to prepare nat’l model for management of menstrual hygiene for girls
- Meghalaya: Farmers to benefit from AI based website
- Defamation case: Court relieves Manish Sisodia from personal appearance