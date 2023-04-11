Passenger shoots self in running train: NFR

Guwahati: A passenger of New Delhi-bound North East Express was killed when he allegedly shot himself near New Jalpaiguri Station in West Bengal, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

The identity of the man is yet to be established.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi Dey told PTI that the person shot himself in a general compartment of the train at around 8 pm on Monday.

“He didn’t have a ticket or any other document about himself. We are trying to confirm his identity,” he said.

The coach was detached from the train at New Jalpaiguri Station.

A forensic investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said, adding that it is not clear from where the person got into the train carrying a firearm.

North East Express runs between Kamakhya in Guwahati and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Assam: Nine exotic primates recovered from Dholai in Cachar

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









