Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday rushed back from Darjeeling to visit violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district, officials said.
Bose had gone to the hill town in the northern part of the state for a G20 meeting.
Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party’s Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalised.
Parts of Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended.
