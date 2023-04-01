Kolkata: Healthcare facilities such as pharmacies and collection centres for pathology laboratories will be established at 270 stations in the Eastern Railway zone by the end of this year, a senior official said here on Thursday.
Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora said 14 railway stations will also have doctors.
“In a bid to spread healthcare facilities to the remotest corner of its network, the Eastern Railway has awarded the contract for setting up healthcare-focused multi-utility stores at 270 stations for a period of five years,” Arora told reporters.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
He said the stores, to be set up in PPP (public private partnership) model, will fetch Rs 16.92 crore over five years as license fee to the railways.
These stores will provide services to railway users, railway employees and locals, he said.
Also Read | Over 9.79 lakh vacant posts in govt, maximum of 2.93 lakh in railways
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Study provides potential breakthrough on school bullying
- IIT-Guwahati ‘Techniche’ fest annual Half Marathon on April 9
- Studying bent light helps detect an ultramassive black hole for first time
- What does Trump’s indictment mean for his political future?
- Pharmacies to be set up at 270 stations in Eastern Railway zone
- What causes hiccups and how can you get rid of them?