Pharmacies to be set up at 270 stations in Eastern Railway zone

Kolkata: Healthcare facilities such as pharmacies and collection centres for pathology laboratories will be established at 270 stations in the Eastern Railway zone by the end of this year, a senior official said here on Thursday.

Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora said 14 railway stations will also have doctors.

“In a bid to spread healthcare facilities to the remotest corner of its network, the Eastern Railway has awarded the contract for setting up healthcare-focused multi-utility stores at 270 stations for a period of five years,” Arora told reporters.

He said the stores, to be set up in PPP (public private partnership) model, will fetch Rs 16.92 crore over five years as license fee to the railways.

These stores will provide services to railway users, railway employees and locals, he said.

