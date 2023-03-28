Bengal govt forms panel for rolling out NEP 2020 in varsities, colleges

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday set up a committee consisting of academicians including vice-chancellors of universities to guide the state-run and state-aided higher educational institutions on how to implement new curriculum under the New Education Policy 2020.

The panel was formed 10 days after the Mamata Banerjee government wrote to registrars of all state universities to implement the policy which it opposed earlier.

A higher education department notification said that a committee under the chairmanship of Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das “is hereby formed to explore the possibilities and identify the Higher Educational Institutions including Universities in the state, for implementation of new Curriculum and Credit framework.”

The committee will submit its report to the state government through the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education within four weeks, an official said.

On March 18, the higher education department wrote to registrars of all state universities for “implementation of new curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes in all the higher educational institutions of the state for the forthcoming academic session.”

Other than Prof Suranjan Das, the committee has Bankura University VC Prof Deb Narayan Bandyopadhyay, North Bengal University VC Prof Om Prakash Mishra, Rabindra Bharati University VC Prof Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty and others.

