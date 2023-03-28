Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday set up a committee consisting of academicians including vice-chancellors of universities to guide the state-run and state-aided higher educational institutions on how to implement new curriculum under the New Education Policy 2020.
The panel was formed 10 days after the Mamata Banerjee government wrote to registrars of all state universities to implement the policy which it opposed earlier.
A higher education department notification said that a committee under the chairmanship of Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das “is hereby formed to explore the possibilities and identify the Higher Educational Institutions including Universities in the state, for implementation of new Curriculum and Credit framework.”
The committee will submit its report to the state government through the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education within four weeks, an official said.
On March 18, the higher education department wrote to registrars of all state universities for “implementation of new curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes in all the higher educational institutions of the state for the forthcoming academic session.”
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Other than Prof Suranjan Das, the committee has Bankura University VC Prof Deb Narayan Bandyopadhyay, North Bengal University VC Prof Om Prakash Mishra, Rabindra Bharati University VC Prof Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty and others.
Also read | Increased maternal education in India linked with lower under-five deaths: Study
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Former minister RV Mingthing dies at 92
- China silent on reports of skipping G20 meet in Arunachal Pradesh
- Nagaland witnessing rise in revenue from coal, forest: CM Rio
- Rise in Covid cases: Centre reviews preparedness with states
- Bengal govt forms panel for rolling out NEP 2020 in varsities, colleges
- Meet Zaanvii Sharma, who’ll speak for Sikkim at Manipur ‘Miss India’