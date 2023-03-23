Kurseong to be hub of Nepali radio broadcasting in India from Apr 1

Kurseong (WB): Kurseong town in Darjeeling district of West Bengal is set to become the hub of Nepali radio broadcasting in the country.
The All India Radio (AIR) centre in the hill town will produce and broadcast all Nepali language programmes, including those of the external services division (ESD) which broadcasts Nepali news internationally, from April 1, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said in a statement. The Nepali service of the ESD was earlier being broadcast from New Delhi.
“Prasar Bharati has ordered AIR Kurseong to be upgraded to the hub of content generation and transmission of Nepali language broadcast in the country,” he said.
“Local musicians, singers, lyricists, writers, dramatists, news readers and producers and radio content creators will greatly benefit from this. It will be a blessing for everyone associated with Nepali language broadcast in our Darjeeling hills, Terai, Dooars and the rest of the northeastern region,” Bista added.
