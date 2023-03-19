West Bengal: Four of a family found dead in Durgapur house

Durgapur: A 40-year-old man was found dead along with his wife and two children in West Bengal’s Durgapur city on Sunday morning, police said.



The bodies were found in their house in Kuriliadanga in Durgapur police station area in Paschim Bardhaman district, they said.

While the body of the man was hanging from the ceiling, the bodies of his 35-year-old wife and two children were found lying on the bed with the room locked from the inside, police said.

His daughter was two years old and the son was 10.

The man was a real estate, his neighbours said, alleging that he was under pressure from his relatives over a property dispute.

Police said they suspect that the man killed his wife and two children before dying by suicide.

Demanding immediate arrest of those who forced the man to take the extreme step, the locals protested and stopped the police from sending the bodies for post-mortem. They relented as the police assured strong action.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

