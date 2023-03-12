Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has urged government employees on hunger strike to press for a hike in DA to end their stir, calling upon stakeholders to come together for an acceptable way out of the imbroglio.

Protesting employees of 18 organisations, who have been demanding that their dearness allowance be raised to the level of central government employees, had also called for a total strike on Friday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

1/



Governor is deeply pained that the hunger strike of the aggrieved employees is entering its fourth week. The issues involved may be complex but there is always a simple way out. What is of paramount importance is the precious life of our brothers



Cont'd — Governor of West Bengal (@BengalGovernor) March 11, 2023

“Governor is deeply pained that the hunger strike of the aggrieved employees is entering its fourth week. The issues involved may be complex but there is always a simple way out,” a post on the governor’s official Twitter account said.

2/



who are on a continuous fast for a cause which is close to their heart.

Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the imbroglio. — Governor of West Bengal (@BengalGovernor) March 11, 2023

“What is of paramount importance is the precious life of our brothers who are on a continuous fast for a cause which is close to their heart. Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the imbroglio,” he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the assembly earlier this week that she would not be able to meet the demand for a DA hike even if the protestors “behead” her.

Also Read | WB, UNICEF focus on community participation to end child marriage

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









