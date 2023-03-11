Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway recovered live tortoises, sal timbers and magazine with live ammunition from several stations while conducting the routine check.

The smuggled items were covered after the RPF and GRP team of Balurghat jointly conducted a routine check at Train no. 05421 Malda Town – Balurghat passenger at Balurghat Railway Station on March 5.

During the check, they detected 9 unclaimed bags in a general coach.

On opening the bags, the team recovered 12 live tortoises weighing about 124 kg. Later, the recovered tortoises were handed over to Forest Department, Balurghat, West Bengal for further action as per the wildlife act.

Acting on information, the RPF of Alipurduar division conducted searches at Train no. 15467 Siliguri Jn. – Bamanhat Passenger at Alipurduar Junction Railway station on March 4 and March 7, respectively.

During the search, they recovered 11 pieces of unclaimed sal timbers worth Rs 8,000 and 17 pieces of unclaimed sal timbers worth Rs 20,000. The recovered items were later handed over to the Range Officer of East Damonpur in Alipurduar for further action.

Similarly in another incident, the RPF team of Jalpaiguri road recovered one magazine with five live ammunition of an SLR rifle at Dhupguri Railway station. After inquiry, it was found that the items belonged to a Sub Inspector of Punjab Police who was on election duty.

The magazine and ammunition fell from an election special train. However, the recovered items were handed over to the sub-inspector of Punjab Police.

The RPF of N. F. Railway has been keeping a strict vigil on the transportation of smuggled goods and animal species through trains and at stations.

