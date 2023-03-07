BSF recovers gold biscuits worth over Rs 2.5cr from pond in Bengal

Kolkata: The BSF recovered gold biscuits worth around Rs 2.57 crore from a pond in Kalyani border outpost area in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials said.
A BSF team carried out a search operation on Monday to trace the gold based on specific information, they said.
“40 gold biscuits were found in the pond. The market value of the seized gold is around Rs 2.57 crore,” a BSF statement said.
A smuggler had jumped into the pond and hidden the gold there upon being chased a few months ago, it said.
“When we had caught him, nothing was found from his possession. So, we released him. He had hidden the gold in the pond and was looking for an opportunity to recover it,” the statement said.
The BSF South Bengal Frontier seized more than 113 kg of gold in 2022, it added.
