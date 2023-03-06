3 children killed in Siliguri as truck overturns while loading sand

Siliguri: Three children were crushed to death in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri in the early hours of Monday when they were allegedly loading illegally-mined sand on a truck, which overturned on them, police said.
The incident happened at the bank of the Balason river in Tripalijot in Matigara police station area, they said.
While two of those killed are 15 years old, the other boy is aged 12, they added.
The three boys were loading sand, mined illegally from the river which has gone dry, onto a truck in the dead of the night. The vehicle overturned as it got heavy on one side, leading to disbalance, police said.
The bodies were found after daybreak when locals saw the overturned truck. Police used a bulldozer to remove the truck, and bring out the bodies buried in the sand.
The bodies were sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.
Police said they were on the hunt for those mining sand illegally from the riverbed.
An investigation is underway, they said.
