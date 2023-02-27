3 children die of acute respiratory infection in West Bengal

Kolkata: Three children died at two different city-based hospitals primarily due to acute respiratory infection (ARI), a health department official said on Monday.

The three children died between Saturday and Sunday, the official said.

One of the children, a nine-month-old girl from Howrah’s Udaynarayanpur, died of Adenovirus at the Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, he added.

Sources in the hospital said that the baby did not get a bed at the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) in the hospital because of non-availability of bed.

The other two children are an 8-month-old and a 1.6-year-old, the official said.

The results of the viral panel test, to confirm the infection, on the two children, are yet to arrive, the official added.

Earlier on February 22 a 13-year-old girl died at a city hospital due to health complications that developed after being infected with Adenovirus.

