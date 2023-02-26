West Bengal: 7 injured as vehicle falls into ditch in rhino attack

Alipurduar: Seven tourists were injured as a vehicle on jungle safari fell into a ditch after being attacked by two wild rhinoceroses at the Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district on Saturday, officials said.

Six tourists were out on a jungle safari in a hoodless vehicle at the national park when they came across two rhinos fighting each other.

This one showcases what all are wrong in our wildlife Safaris…

Respect the privacy of wild animals. Safety of self comes first.

I am informed that both Rhino & tourists are safe. All will not be that lucky . pic.twitter.com/p1kEAQdyjN — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 25, 2023

On noticing the vehicle, the rhinos went after it. The driver of the four-wheeler started driving it in reverse gear as the two rhinos were chasing it, officials said.

The driver could not see the ditch behind, and the vehicle fell into it. Seven people, including the driver, were injured, they said.

The injured persons were being treated at the Madarihat health centre, they added.

