Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) and Hamro Party have called for a 12-hour shutdown in the Darjeeling hills on February 23 in protest against a motion passed in the Assembly opposing attempts to divide the state, prompting the government to condemn the strike.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated she won’t allow any “forcible shutdown” in the hills and asked the administration to take necessary steps to handle the situation.

The West Bengal Assembly had on Monday passed a motion against any attempt to divide the state, with the BJP dubbing the move a “political stunt”.

Nine Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) members from the GJM and Hamro Party started a hunger strike from Tuesday in protest against the motion.

“The 12-hour shutdown has been called in the Hills on February 23 to protest the motion passed in the state assembly. People in the Hills want a permanent political solution. The BJP-led Union government must look into our demand,” Hamro Party chief Ajoy Edwards told PTI.

He, however, added that the education sector and students would be kept out of the purview of the shutdown.

The bandh call in the Hills comes six years after the 2017 statehood agitation, which saw a 104-day-long shutdown.

Reacting to the development, Banerjee said, “There are a few people in the Hills, who wake up from hibernation from time to time to disturb peace and stability. There won’t be any forcible shutdown. The administration must ensure there is no threat to peace and stability. We will never allow the division of West Bengal.”

The feisty TMC boss said the state government would foil all conspiracies to divide the state.

“We are against any form of strike or shutdown as a matter of policy. We will foil all conspiracies to divide the state,” she said.

Responding to Banerjee’s statement on the shutdown, GJM leader Binay Tamang said it was more of an appeal being to the masses to raise their voice in protest.

“Those who support our appeal will stay at home, and those who don’t will come out. We won’t even conduct any picketing to enforce the shutdown. There will be no law and order problem as we know that state board exams will begin that very day,” Tamang told PTI.

He also said that the GTA Sabha, in its first meeting after last year’s elections, had passed a resolution demanding the renewal of dialogue between the Centre and the state on demand for a separate Gorkhaland.

“Nothing moved forward; rather, this motion was passed in the assembly,” he said.

During the assembly session on Monday, Kurseong’s BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma had demanded that a referendum be held in north Bengal to find out if the people of the region wanted to remain a part of the state.

The BJP legislative party refrained from participating in a voice vote over the motion, claiming that its “content was unclear”.

The passage of the motion came in the backdrop of Hamro Party’s Ajoy Edwards, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung, and Binay Tamang, who recently left the Trinamool Congress to return to GJM, joining hands to renew the demand for Gorkhaland state.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, meanwhile, claimed that a ploy was being hatched to weaken the state.

“The BJP is helping these elements. No matter what, we will never allow the division of the state,” Guha told PTI.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh termed the allegations against the party as baseless.

“The TMC itself had joined hands with Bimal Gurung ahead of the assembly polls in 2021 and is now pointing fingers at us,” he said.

Gurung, who, after being in hiding since the 2017 statehood agitation, resurfaced in Kolkata in October 2020 and pledged support to the TMC, after quitting the NDA.

Darjeeling, often called the Queen of the Hills, has witnessed several agitations over the years, with political parties promising people there a separate Gorkhaland state and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule, which grants autonomy to a tribal-inhabited region.

Traditional Hill parties like the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and the Gorkha National Liberation Front, besides the BJP, boycotted the semi-autonomous council elections last year.

Although the demand for separation of the region from West Bengal is over a century old, the Gorkhaland statehood movement was ignited by GNLF leader Subhash Ghisingh in 1986.

The violent stir claimed hundreds of lives and culminated in 1988 with the formation of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council, which governed the region with a certain degree of autonomy till 2011.

The GTA took over in 2012 after a fresh stir by Gurung.

In 2017, more bouts of violence were witnessed during the 104-day-long strike in the Darjeeling hills.

