Kolkata: Global data centre and telecommunications leader NTT has outlined plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in a hyperscale data centre in Kolkata over the next few years, a senior company executive said on Monday.

This is part of the ongoing USD 2.5 billion total investment plan in India by NTT Ltd announced about two years ago.

“We plan to build three data centre buildings for hyperscale data centre in Kolkata site. The IT load capacity of the data centre will be at least 25MW, but considering the operational power requirement, it will be 40MW. The campus will be spread over 7.5 acres of land,” said Shekhar Sharma,” CEO of NTT Global Data Center & Cloud Infrastructure India, after the Bhumi Pujan (groundbreaking) ceremony.

In the first phase, NTT plans to spend about Rs 500 crore depending on demand from the region, while further investment will depend on demand.

NTT is India’s leader in data centre services and one of the top three providers globally. NTT India’s existing data centre capacity is 230 MW of operating load spread over 2.1 million square feet at 12 facilities spread across cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Chennai.

The Kolkata data centre campus spans 6,00,000 square feet. When fully built, Phase I will be 1,00,000 square feet. The company aims to have the data centre up and running in 12 to 15 months, officials said.

“At the country level, we are adding new capacity very quickly. Over the next two years, we plan to add 280 MW of operational load to 2.5 million square foot data centres campuses across the country,” said the senior NTT official.

NTT’s USD 2.5 billion capex will be in new data centres, cloud computing, submarine cable landing stations and solar parks.

West Bengal IT Secretary Rajeev Kumar said several companies had expressed interest in setting up data centres at Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town near Kolkata.

A preferential open access policy for data centres is underway to boost the sector, he said without elaborating.

WBHIDCO Chairman Debashish Sen said the state would support green energy in data centres and the government will promote it through policy support.

Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub is under the control of WBHIDCO (West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation).

