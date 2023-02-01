Budget 'anti-people', 'opportunistic': Mamata

Bolpur: Terming the Union Budget “anti-people”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said it will deprive the poor.

Addressing a government function at Bolpur in Birbhum district, she claimed that the changes in the income tax slabs will not help anyone.

“This Union Budget is not futuristic, totally opportunistic, anti-people and anti-poor. It will benefit only one class of people. This Budget will not help address the country’s unemployment issue. It has been prepared with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” she said.

“The changes in the income tax slabs will not help anyone. There is no ray of hope in this Budget — it is a dark dark budget. Give me half an hour and I will show you how to prepare a Budget for the poor,” she added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman placed the Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament.

She announced no tax for those with an annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime but made no changes for those who continue in the old regime.



