Teak worth Rs 1 cr from Guwahati seized in NJP, two arrested

Jalpaiguri: Two persons were arrested and teak worth Rs 1 crore was seized from their possession in West Bengal‘s Jalpaiguri district, a forest official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Baikunthapur Forest Division personnel intercepted a container and a trailer in Panikouri area late on Friday and found the vehicles to be loaded with Burma teak, he said.

The teak, worth Rs 1 crore, was being smuggled to Kolkata from Guwahati, the official said, adding the arrested persons are residents of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

