One detained at Kolkata airport with USD 40K in gutka packets

Kolkata: A person scheduled to board a Bangkok-bound flight has been detained from the Kolkata airport on Monday, after USD 40,000 was found hidden inside gutka packets seized from his possession, an official said.

Acting on intelligence #AIUofficers intercepted a pax scheduled to depart to Bangkok on 08.01.23 after immigration formalities. Search of his checked-in baggage resulted in recovery of US $40O00 (worth ₹3278000) concealed inside Gutkha pouches @cbic_india @PIBKolkata @DDBanglaTV pic.twitter.com/DpxSCL5S3w — Kolkata Customs (@kolkata_customs) January 9, 2023

Acting on spot intelligence, the passenger was detained at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following a security check of his checked-in baggage.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Also read | ‘Pathaan’ trailer sets internet on fire; here’s how fans are reacting

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









