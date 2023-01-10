Mamata launches vehicle location control centre, app to boost security for women

Kolkata: As part of efforts to enhance security for women in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a new vehicle location control centre and mobile app.
These would help the police track movement of vehicles, as well as keep a tab on crimes on women inside moving cars.
“All vehicles will have a tracking system and police will be able to monitor the speed of the vehicle, or if any crime is being committed inside a moving vehicle,” Banerjee said.
There will also be one panic button in each vehicle, pressing which will alert the police, she added.
