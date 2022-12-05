Jalpaiguri (WB): Five people were arrested after Rs 93.83 lakh in cash was allegedly found in their vehicle in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday.

“Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Binnaguri police outpost intercepted the Bihar-registered SUV on Asian Highway (AH) 48 in the Banarhat area on Sunday evening,” they said.

On searching the vehicle, Rs 93.83 lakh in cash was found hidden in the stepney of the car under its rear seat, Jalpaiguri’s Superintendent of Police Biswajit Mahato told PTI.

“Four of those arrested are residents of Bihar, while one person is from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal,” he said.

“Initial probe revealed that the black SUV was transporting the money from Bihar to Assam’s Guwahati,” he added.

“We had to dismantle the stepney to recover the cash, which was being smuggled by these five people. The initial probe revealed that they were taking the money to Guwahati. We are verifying their claims,” the officer said.

