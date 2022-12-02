Maligaon: In view of insufficient patronization, N. F. Railway has decided to cancel a few trains in Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section. The train services include one pair tri-weekly AC passenger running between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling and two pairs of Diesel special joyrides running between Darjeeling and Ghum stations.

Accordingly, train No. 52539/52538, New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri tri-weekly AC passenger will remain cancelled from 17th December 2022 to 28th February 2023.

Among the Diesel special joyrides, train No. 02547/02548/02549/02550 Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling special joyrides will remain cancelled from 6th to 31st December, 2022.

