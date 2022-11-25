Mamata to travel to Delhi on Dec 5 for G20 meet called by PM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will travel to New Delhi on December 5 to take part in the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on preparations for the G20 Summit.
Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as the Bengal CM.
“I will be travelling to New Delhi on December 5 to participate in the PM’s meeting,” Banerjee told reporters at the state assembly.
India will host the G20 Summit in September 2023.
