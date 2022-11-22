TMC takes out protest rally against BJP's 'divisive agenda' in Bengal

Siliguri: The Trinamool Congress on Monday took out a rally in this commercial hub of north Bengal in protest against the alleged ‘divisive agenda’ of BJP to carve out a separate state in the region by splitting it from the southern part.

The party also expressed surprise why the ruling party at the Centre was not taking action against two BJP MPs from the region – Union Minister of State (Minority Affairs) John Barla and Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nisith Pramanik who were accused in separate cases in 2019 and 2009 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The two BJP MPs, who are union ministers, were behind a conspiracy to divide the state and create a rift among communities living in peaceful co-existence,” North Bengal Development minister, Udayan Guha said at a meeting.

TMC youth wing state president Sayani Ghosh said the “ploy by BJP to divide West Bengal will not succeed.”

Guha later told a press meet that both Barla and Pramanik are accused in separate cases with warrants issued against them separately but the BJP is not taking cognizance of the matter and initiated no action against them.

Pramanik was an accused in burglary at a jewellery shop in Alipurduar in 2009 and warrants issued against Barla for taking out a bike rally for 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaigning violating Election Commission guidelines, Guha claimed.

Neither Barla nor Pramanik was available for comments despite attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Barla and Pramanik had in past alleged that people in north Bengal were being discriminated against and very little development had been taken up by the ruling party in the state for the region. They had also said the sentiment of local people should be respected but did not come in support of the statehood demand.

BJP state leadership, including President Sukanta Majumdar, however, categorically asserted several times that the party did not support any division of Bengal.

Reacting to TMC’s claims about pending warrants against Barla and Adhikari, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said TMC is framing charges against the two popular leaders to discredit the saffron party with an eye on the ensuing polls but their ploy will not succeed.

“BJP has the highest respect for law. Law will take its own course. But all TMC leaders are mired in corruption and the public is disillusioned with their misdeeds which is coming to the fore increasingly. To divert attention from their misdeeds TMC is now framing charges against our MPs,” he said.

Also read | Over 200 Kuki-Chin refugees flee from Bangladesh to Mizoram

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









