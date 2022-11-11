Maligaon: To meet the demand of tourists during the upcoming annual Ghum festival, the N. F. Railway has decided to operate an evening service of one special joyride under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

The joyride will run between Darjeeling and Ghum in both directions every weekend starting from November 14 till December 4 for 8 trips in view of the upcoming three-week-long festival.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Joyride special train no. 02551 (Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling) will depart from Darjeeling at 18:00 hours to reach Ghum at 18:45 hours. On its return journey, the train will depart from Ghum at 19:15 hours to reach Darjeeling at 19:45 hours. The joy ride special will run with a composition of 3 first-class chair cars. There will be 30 seats each at every first-class chair car coach.

Moreover, in a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to continue the running of 05639/05640 (Silchar – Kolkata – Silchar) festival special train for another ten trips with its existing timings, stoppages, and composition.

Special train no. 05639 (Silchar – Kolkata) will run for another ten trips leaving from Silchar at 6:00 hours on all Thursdays to reach Kolkata at 13:00 hours on the next day from 10th November 2022 till January 12, 2023.

In the return direction, special train no. 05640 (Kolkata – Silchar) will run for another ten trips leaving from Kolkata at 15:00 hours on all Fridays to reach Silchar at 00:30 hours on Sundays from November 11, 2022 till January 13, 2023.

Also read | In pics: North East Olympic Games open with glitzy ceremony in Shillong

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









