Kolkata: West Bengal‘s Covid-19 toll rose to 21,516 with one death here in the disease, the health department bulletin said on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, 100 new cases of the infection were registered here taking the tally to 21,15,959, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Recoveries of 250 people took the number of active cases to 1,691, it said.

So far, 20,92,752 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

Since Sunday, 3,374 samples were tested in Bengal, the bulletin added.

Also read | Ketamine helps change thinking patterns in people with treatment-resistant depression

Trending Stories









