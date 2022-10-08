West Bengal logs 150 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Kolkata: West Bengal on Friday logged 150 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 21,15,445, a health department bulletin said.

One more person died in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 fatality to 21,513, the bulletin said.

See more WB COVID-19 Daily Health Bulletin: 07 October 2022. A detailed snapshot of all relevant details on COVID-19 in WB. Keep checking.



পশ্চিমবঙ্গ কোভিড-১৯ দৈনিক স্বাস্থ্য বুলেটিন: ০৭ অক্টোবর ২০২২। পশ্চিমবঙ্গের কোভিড-১৯ সম্পর্কিত বিস্তারিত তথ্য পেতে নজর রাখুন।#BengalFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/OSukfhLQpf — Department of Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal (@wbdhfw) October 7, 2022

The positivity rate for the day was 2.81 per cent as 5,343 samples were tested.

The state currently has 2,026 active COVID-19 cases while 20,91,906 people have recovered from the disease including 322 persons during the day.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.

On Thursday the state had reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

A total of 2,65,44,775 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

