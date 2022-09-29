Bengal reports 309 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal‘s COVID-19 tally rose to 21,13,975 on Wednesday as 309 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

Two new fatalities during the day pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 21,503, the bulletin said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The positivity rate for the day was 4.21 percent as 7,334 samples were tested.

Bengal currently has 3,170 active COVID-19 cases while 20,89,302 people have recovered from the disease including 236 during the day, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.83 percent.

On Tuesday the state had reported 279 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

A total of 2,64,97,441 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Tripura CM blames previous LF govt for retrenchment of 10,323 teachers

Trending Stories









