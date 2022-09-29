Bengal reports 309 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Kolkata: West Bengal‘s COVID-19 tally rose to 21,13,975 on Wednesday as 309 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

Two new fatalities during the day pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 21,503, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.21 percent as 7,334 samples were tested.

Bengal currently has 3,170 active COVID-19 cases while 20,89,302 people have recovered from the disease including 236 during the day, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.83 percent.

On Tuesday the state had reported 279 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

A total of 2,64,97,441 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin added.

