Kolkata: West Bengal‘s COVID-19 tally rose to 21,13,975 on Wednesday as 309 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.
Two new fatalities during the day pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 21,503, the bulletin said.
The positivity rate for the day was 4.21 percent as 7,334 samples were tested.
Bengal currently has 3,170 active COVID-19 cases while 20,89,302 people have recovered from the disease including 236 during the day, it said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.83 percent.
On Tuesday the state had reported 279 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
A total of 2,64,97,441 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin added.
Also read | Tripura CM blames previous LF govt for retrenchment of 10,323 teachers
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed new CDS
- Bengal reports 309 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code for 29 September 2022
- LF govt’s debt burden of Rs 13K cr weighing heavy on Tripura: CM
- Assam: Man arrested for raping 11-year-old daughter multiple times
- India’s double edged nutrition problem