Bill to raise age limit of Staff Selection Commission members passed in Bengal assembly

Kolkata: The West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill 2022, increasing the upper age limit of its members to 65 years from 62 years, was on Wednesday passed in the state assembly by voice vote.
The number of members of the Staff Selection Commission has also been hiked to six from two.
The amendments are necessary to ensure smooth functioning of the commission, as per the bill, which was presented in the House by the state’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.
The tenure of the members of the commission will be for a period of five years or till the person attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.
