Bengal reports 566 fresh dengue cases

Kolkata: A total of 566 new dengue cases were detected in West Bengal on Friday, a senior health department official said.

He said that apart from the newly affected people, 584 dengue patients were under treatment at government hospitals.

Most of the cases are being reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling districts.

Some hospitals in these districts have opened Special Fever Clinic to fast track the fever cases in the out-patient department, the official said.

“From today, all other second-tier hospitals and medical college hospitals have been directed to open such clinics,” he said.

Fever cases referred from Urban Health Centres for dengue testing can now go directly to a government clinic and get the sample tested, bypassing the OPD queue.

ASHA workers in local bodies have been asked to make follow-up visits to homes.

For cases in home care, health workers will make the family members aware of warning symptoms, so that transfer to hospital is done at the right time, the official added.

