West Bengal reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Kolkata: West Bengal on Thursday recorded 280 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 21,10,232, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,486 as one more person succumbed to the disease, it said.

The positivity rate for the day was 3.19 per cent as 8,776 samples were tested for COVID-19.

Bengal currently has 2,027 active COVID-19 cases while 20,86,719 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 203 during the day.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.

The state had reported 275 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.

A total of 2,64,06,347 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

