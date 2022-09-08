Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Centre for not inviting her to be a part of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ongoing visit to India.

Banerjee also said she was curious over why the BJP-led central government was worried about her meeting Hasina.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, but (the Centre) did not invite me to be a part of her visit,” she said while addressing a special session of the Trinamool Congress.

“I don’t want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But, I have noticed that the Centre tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I want to know why is the Union government so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries,” Banerjee said.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day tour to expand overall ties between the two countries.

Also read | Nagaland: Agniveer Army recruitment begins for general duty category

Trending Stories









