Gangetic West Bengal likely to get heavy rains later this week

Kolkata: A cyclonic circulation will form over east central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and is likely to intensify into a low pressure area over west central Bay of Bengal in the subsequent two days, the Met department said here on Tuesday.

Under its influence heavy rainfall is likely in Gangetic West Bengal on Friday and Saturday, the weatherman said.

The southern districts of West Bengal, which comprise its Gangetic area of the state, have received deficient rainfall this monsoon affecting paddy cultivation.

