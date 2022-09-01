Kolkata: West Bengal reported 272 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Wednesday, the health department said.
The state has so far reported 21,07,050 cases and 21,465 deaths, it said.
There are 2,525 active cases in the state at present, it added.
In the last 24 hours, 305 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 20,83,060.
The new cases were detected after testing 10,006 samples.
Also read | Meghalaya: Only 8% of eligible people taken Covid-19 vaccine precaution dose
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- West Bengal reports 272 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
- For art’s sake: This Mizoram artist self-funded an art exhibition
- Assam: Paban Kumar Borthakur takes charge as new Chief Secretary
- PM Modi condoles Gorbachev’s demise, hails his contribution to strengthening India-Russia ties
- Indian Army rescues 74 stranded tourists in Sikkim
- About 5 million may fall sick in flood-hit Pakistan: Experts